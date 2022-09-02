NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/04)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

2. Spear Education is one of the world’s most respected providers of multi-platform continuing education and practice growth resources for dental professionals. Spear was recently named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies and Top Companies to Work for in Arizona! Spear values employee wellness and encourages work-life balance with flexible paid time off. Spear is dedicated to their success-oriented culture and provides many perks for their employees, including a 401k with matching. Spear Education is hiring for Business Development Manager, Interaction Designer and Senior Marketing Manager. Join this hard-working team and start a career you love today by applying to open positions here.

3. Source restaurant located at 3150 E. Ray Rd. at the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is now hiring! The new establishment, opening soon, is the brainchild of Restaurateur Akshat Sethi and Chef Claudio Urciuoli and features organic ingredients, fresh-baked bread and a welcoming environment with ambiance created through excellent music. Source is looking to add multiple energetic, hardworking, sincere and customer service-oriented people to its team. Available positions including both front of house and back of house opportunities such as bartender, server, host/hostess, cook, food/line prep and dishwasher. To learn more about Source and to apply online, click here.

4. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #1 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring immediately for Sales, Customer Service roles and more at their Tempe office. If you are driven to help improve the financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!



5. At DISH, they are changing the way the world communicates by connecting customers with the best experiences in entertainment and technology. Their inbound sales and customer retention team members successfully influence existing and future customer decision-making by selling the value of DISH’s products and services using a consultative approach. This position is 100% inbound new and existing customers - no cold calling! What’s In It for You? Total target compensation for this position is $62,000 per year which consists of base pay and uncapped commission, with potential to earn significantly more based on performance. In this role your attitude, effort, enthusiasm, and need to achieve directly fuel your ability to earn, with top performers making well over $100,000 per year! Learn more here.

6. At FM Industries, they are experiencing significant growth and we are preparing to occupy TWO additional brand-new facilities in the coming months They are a leading manufacturer of Precision Components and Assemblies for the Semiconductor Capital Equipment Industry. They employ over 300 people in Phoenix and 1,200 in total (based in California.) Come check out what they have going on at their Hiring Event- Wednesday, September 7 from 8:00 - 11:00 am and 2:30 - 4:00 pm. The address is 2101 W Roosevelt Street, Phoenix. You will have a chance to meet with hiring managers and get a tour of the facility so you can learn about what they do and the types of positions we have available. Learn more here.

7. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 92 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2021 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Ethisphere Institute’s 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies; 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for their Customer Service classes. Apply here today!

8. At WillScot Mobile Mini you will learn and grow every day. WillScot Mobile Mini is a leader in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions that help over 85,000 customers succeed at every stage of their business. WillScot Mobile Mini's core values lead employees to achieve their full potential by creating an inclusive culture where every person can thrive. WillScot Mobile Mini is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, and customer service. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Learn more here.