NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (07/24)

1. Join the HonorHealth Leaders and Recruiters for a Career Expo! Meet with their Academic Partners and Benefits Specialists to learn how you they support your professional career development. Wednesday, August 3, offering a morning Nursing session and an afternoon Allied Health and Support Services Session. Learn more here.

2. For those wanting to dive into a delicious career in the world of BBQ, the award-winning restaurant Pork on a Fork has just the opportunity! The Chandler location is now hiring multiple positions. Potential candidates can apply in person at the restaurant Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — bring a resume and ask for Matt. Or click here to learn more about specific position details and requirements and apply online. Available positions include shift leader, assistant manager, bartender, back of house team members, servers, catering staff and more.

3. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

4. Upgrade is a fintech unicorn founded in 2017. In 2021 they became the fastest-growing company in the Americas (Financial Times) and had the fastest growing credit card in America (Nilson Report). Upgrade has been named a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area” three years in a row, one of the “Top Companies to work for in Arizona” two years in a row, and has received awards for being a best company for Diversity, Women, Culture, and Veterans. Upgrade has been growing the Downtown Phoenix Service Center where they deliver the mission of affordable credit to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, stock options, and incredible growth and learning potential. Upgrade is hiring for a wide variety of Customer Service, Underwriting, and Operations positions. Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

5. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles and others for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. At CarMax, you can shape your career path in ways you never imagined. With tailored training and mentorships (both formal and informal), CarMax will help you discover your passions and pursue your interests. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

6. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 92 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2021 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Ethisphere Institute’s 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies; 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for their Customer Service classes. Apply here today!

7. Spear Education is one of the world’s most respected providers of multi-platform continuing education and practice growth resources for dental professionals. Spear was recently named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies and Top Companies to Work for in Arizona! Spear values employee wellness and encourages work-life balance with flexible paid time off. Spear is dedicated to their success-oriented culture and provides many perks for their employees, including a 401k with matching. Spear Education is hiring for Customer Success Manager (remote eligible), Business Development Manager, Facilities Assistant and Dental Practice Consultant (remote eligible). Join this hard-working team and start a career you love today by applying to open positions here.

8. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #1 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring immediately for Sales, Customer Service roles and more at their Tempe office. If you are driven to help improve the financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!