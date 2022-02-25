NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (02/27)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Join the Greater Phoenix Job Fair in Phoenix, AZ. Companies in the Phoenix area are hiring for thousands of positions! RSVP to reserve your spot! Free to attend. It all happens 02/28 from 10AM-12PM at Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel , 2435 South 47th St. Phoenix, AZ 85034. RSVP in advance here.

2. Know a Veteran that needs work? Don't miss the MilitaryX Phoenix Career Fair, Monday 03/07 from 10AM-2PM. Each year, MilitaryX helps thousands of veterans find their next career move. Past employers in Phoenix have included Marriott International, Fidelity, and Southwest Airlines. These and other great employers have hired veterans full-time across a swathe of industries ranging from accounting, to IT, to HR, to sales. Click here for more info.

3. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles and others for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. At CarMax, you can shape your career path in ways you never imagined. With tailored training and mentorships (both formal and informal), CarMax will help you discover your passions and pursue your interests. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

4. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted as BuilIn's 100 Best Large Companies to Work for (2022), and winners of Comparably's Best Company Culture/Diversity/Company for Women/Best CEO! They’re currently hiring for many roles including Technical Sales Representatives, Inbound Sales Representatives, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave, and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

5. Do you want to help change the way the world invests? Vanguard, one of the world's largest investment companies, is hiring for roles on their Client Services team. Working at Vanguard presents opportunities to make a difference every day—to clients looking forward to retirement and to crew members looking for innovative ways of working or looking to develop their expertise and skills. Vanguard was recently named one of Arizona’s 2021 Most Admired Companies. If you’re ready to change an industry through collaboration and commitment, explore and apply to Vanguard’s open roles today by clicking here!

6. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #1 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring immediately for Sales, Customer Service roles and more at their Tempe office. If you are driven to help improve the financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!

7. REI is looking for bright and motivated people to join their Distribution Center staff and help contribute to their success as the nation’s largest consumer co-op. You will help move product accurately and expertly throughout the warehouse. You may have the opportunity, after training and certification, to operate power equipment such as pallet riders. Associates will work in multiple areas as assigned and support areas based on business volume and team performance. Warehouse Associates are a vital part of the REI Team and are the most common entry point into our Distribution Center Team. Play a critical role at the Co-op by helping their product reach customer's doors! Learn more here.

8. Looking for a career with a Fortune 500 company in the technology sector? CDW is hiring immediately for their Sales Representative (Hybrid) role in Arizona. Take advantage of CDW’s exceptional, paid training program where you are on the fast-track to some of the largest, most innovative technology brands in the IT industry. CDW was recently named a 2021 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona and one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes. CDW strives to cultivate an inclusive, collaborative, coworker-centric culture that encourages all coworkers to be their authentic selves and do their best work. Learn more about CDW and their open roles here.