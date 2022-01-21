NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (01/23)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is looking to fill more than 100 full-time openings, which range from Clinical and Customer Service jobs to Information Technology, Medical Coding, and Project Management positions. The local health insurance company will host a virtual information session on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. to discuss open positions, compensation, benefits, culture, application/interview tips, and job previews. BCBSAZ provides health insurance products, services, and networks to more than 1.9 million individuals, families, and businesses throughout the state. Learn more and register here.

2. Do you want to help change the way the world invests? Vanguard, one of the world's largest investment companies, is hiring for roles on their Client Services team. Working at Vanguard presents opportunities to make a difference every day—to clients looking forward to retirement and to crew members looking for innovative ways of working or looking to develop their expertise and skills. Vanguard was recently named one of Arizona’s 2021 Most Admired Companies. If you’re ready to change an industry through collaboration and commitment, explore and apply to Vanguard’s open roles today here!

3. Robinhood’s mission is to democratize finance for all. Recently named a 2021 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor and a 2021 TIME100 Most Influential Company. At Robinhood, every voice is valued and no idea is too small to bring to the table. Robinhood is hiring for Customer Experience roles at their new office at the Watermark in Tempe. FINRA licensed professionals are preferred. Learn more about Robinhood and other opportunities here.

4. Don't miss the Phoenix Career Fair by National Career Fairs January 27, 2022 from 11:00 AM -2:00 PM at 2435 South 47th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85034. It's your chance to meet face to face with local employers for on the spot interviews and offers. Get all the information here.

5. Head into a great career with a well established company. Safeway is hiring for a wide variety of positions from Pharmacy Techs to Warehouse Associates. Pay, hours and location vary by position, but there's sure to be one close to you. Learn more and apply online here.

6. Looking for a career with a Fortune 500 company in the technology sector? CDW is hiring immediately for their Sales Representative (Hybrid) role in Arizona. Take advantage of CDW’s exceptional, paid training program where you are on the fast-track to some of the largest, most innovative technology brands in the IT industry. CDW was recently named a 2021 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona and one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes. CDW strives to cultivate an inclusive, collaborative, coworker-centric culture that encourages all coworkers to be their authentic selves and do their best work. Learn more about CDW and their open roles here.

7. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #1 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring immediately for Sales, Customer Service roles and more at their Tempe office. If you are driven to help improve the financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!

8. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently named A Most Admired Companies in Arizona in 2021! They’re currently hiring for many roles including Technical Sales Representatives, Inbound Sales Representatives, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.