NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring this holiday season! (12/04)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Amazon announced that they are hiring more than 4,500 in Arizona. A diverse range of roles—from packing and picking to sorting and shipping—are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S. Amazon has more than 40,000 employees and 40 facilities in Arizona. See open positions here.

2. Spear Education is one of the world’s most respected providers of multi-platform continuing education and practice growth resources for dental professionals. Spear was recently named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies and Top Companies to Work for in Arizona! Spear values employee wellness and encourages work-life balance with flexible paid time off. Spear is dedicated to their success-oriented culture and provides many perks for their employees, including a 401k with matching. Spear Education is hiring for Business Development Manager, UX Designer and Clinical Assistant. Join this hard-working team and start a career you love today by applying to open positions here.

3. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

4. Are you past regular jobs, and ready for a career that changes lives? HonorHealth is hiring NOW and offering transition incentive bonus ranging from $1,500 - $15,000 for Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping and Food Services. They also offer excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, on-site childcare, bus pass discounts, tuition assistance up to $5,250 and amazing colleagues! Learn more here.

5. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Engineers, Accountants, Analysts, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

6. Starting 25 years ago as a single fine dining restaurant, today M Culinary Concepts is one of the largest and most respected privately held catering & hospitality service providers in the Southwest. M Culinary strives to surpass clients’ and team members’ highest expectations, guided by closely held core values - inspire passion; integrity always; and make huge FUN! Committed to clients and community alike, M Culinary delights with globally influenced cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and indulgently personal service . M Culinary is looking for hospitality heroes with positive attitudes and bright smiles to join their crew of Catering Event Servers. Check out their hiring open house December 12th and join the team now!

7. Upgrade is a fintech unicorn founded in 2017. In 2021 they became the fastest-growing company in the Americas (Financial Times) and had the fastest growing credit card in America (Nilson Report). Upgrade has been named a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area” three years in a row, one of the “Top Companies to work for in Arizona” two years in a row, and has received awards for being a best company for Diversity, Women, Culture, and Veterans. Upgrade has been growing the Downtown Phoenix Service Center where they deliver the mission of affordable credit to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, stock options, and incredible growth and learning potential. Upgrade is hiring for a wide variety of Customer Service, Underwriting, and Operations positions. Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

8. Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurants is excited to announce the opening of its third Arizona location in Gilbert in early 2023. As a lifestyle brand that offers upscale casual dining and wine, the vibrant suburb of Phoenix is the perfect spot for the brand’s 54th location. The new location, which is currently under development 2290 S. San Tan Village Gilbert, AZ 85295, is the brand’s third West coast location. The Scottsdale restaurant was its first, successfully opening in December of 2020 and Chandler opening in September of 2021. Much like these two locations, the Gilbert Cooper’s Hawk will be hiring more than 165 employees for jobs ranging from line cooks to tasting room attendants. Full-time and part-time positions are available, with the full-time positions offering benefits including 401K match, 50% off food, 40% off wine, 20% off retail, healthcare benefits and more. The hiring space opened on November 14 and is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and closed on Sundays, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The hiring events will take place on November 30 and December 14 at 3707 E Southern Ave. Mesa, Arizona 85206 Suite 2034. Open interviews are scheduled for 8am - 6pm. Applicants should have a passion for customer service, and a love and understanding of fine wine and food. They can call 480-801-9463 for more information. Learn more about the company here.

