NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring right now! (03/20)

1. One of the fastest growing restaurant groups Jocque Concepts is inviting the public to join their team! The restaurant group is looking to hire dozens of positions including cooks, cashiers and management and will be hosting a job fair Monday, March 21 and Tuesday March 22 from 12 PM to 4 PM!The job fair will be held at their popular concept The Hot Chick located at 4363 N 75th Street in Old Town Scottsdale and job opportunities for their restaurants Diego Pops, The Hot Chick and The Montauk will be available. For more information, click here.

2. Do you want to create awesome things and make a difference? Rocket Media is a customer-focused digital marketing agency focused on the home service industries. Rocket Media offers unique benefits such as a flexible remote work environment and Summer Fridays where the office closes early every Friday, from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Rocket Media is hiring for a variety of positions such as Digital Account Managers, SEO Strategists, Social Media Strategists, and more. Learn more about Rocket Media and their open roles here.

3. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles and others for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. At CarMax, you can shape your career path in ways you never imagined. With tailored training and mentorships (both formal and informal), CarMax will help you discover your passions and pursue your interests. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

4. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Engineers, Accountants, Analysts, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

5. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted as BuilIn's 100 Best Large Companies to Work for (2022), and winners of Comparably's Best Company Culture/Diversity/Company for Women/Best CEO! They’re currently hiring for many roles including Technical Sales Representatives, Inbound Sales Representatives, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave, and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

6. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #1 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring immediately for Sales, Customer Service roles and more at their Tempe office. If you are driven to help improve the financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!

7. Fry's/Kroger is hiring full-time order selectors. Multiple shifts available with pay starting at $18 per hour. Looking for people to start ASAP! Head here for more info.

8. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.