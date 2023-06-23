NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (6/23)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to Share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. HUGE hiring alert: Trade your daily grind for some fun and fried chicken! Chicken N Pickle, the hottest entertainment venue in town, is looking for 200+ fresh faces to join their flock! Full-time and part-time opportunities. Starting pay up to $22/HR. Apply online or attend their hiring event on June 23rd, 24th, 26th, OR 27th, 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at 6751 N Sunset Blvd Suite 450 in Glendale. Learn more here. Chicken N Pickle is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. USAA was founded in 1922 when 25 Army officers decided to insure each other’s vehicles. With roots grounded in the military, they’re built on the core values of their founders. Since then, USAA employees have demonstrated a steadfast focus on our mission and an uncompromising passion for serving our members. USAA offers opportunities in a variety of disciplines at their Phoenix office location and across the US. Current openings include Customer Service opportunities in Property Insurance and Auto Insurance, and Banking, Risk and Audit roles. Their mission of serving the military community is the driving force behind everything that they do. Whether you have a military connection or simply share their passion for helping military families, they’re always looking for talented individuals to join their growing team. As a member of the team, you play a vital role in giving their members financial peace of mind, because of this their Total Rewards serve to build the best career experience. At USAA their employee benefits package includes: on-site clinic and fitness centers for those in office, education assistance, personalized financial advice, and so much more! They’ve worked hard to build a company that supports its people and its mission, and are proud to be recognized as a top employer for many consecutive years. Their mission is servicing military families, and that means hiring them, too. See just how far your talents can take you here.

3. At American Express, colleagues do challenging, purposeful work across a wide range of impactful roles. They back colleagues in work and life by prioritizing well-being, fostering an inclusive culture, and supporting and rewarding personal and professional growth every step of the way. Colleagues are the reason Amex has been named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 12 consecutive years and one of the Valley’s Healthiest Employers for the last 11 years. From reimagining how payment products can push the world forward, to providing insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success, to earning our customers’ loyalty for the long haul – our careers stretch across skill sets, disciplines, and industries. Learn more about Amex’s open roles here.

4. Looking for a new career with lots of upward mobility? Don't miss the Aramark Job Fair, this Monday 6/27 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Hiring retail and food service workers and supervisors, baristas, cashiers and more at Arizona State University. Flexible schedules and competitive pay! It all happens at Embassy Suites, 4400 S Rural Rd in Tempe. Learn more here.

5. Gila River Resorts and Casino is hosting jobs fairs in June to hire 700 positions. The new and existing roles are available at all four locations including Lone Butte, Wild Horse Pass, Vee Quiva and the soon to be open Santan Mountain Casino. Job fairs will run through Friday, June 29 at various locations throughout the Valley including Sacaton, Casa Grande and Coolidge. Positions are available in all departments including security, guest services and gaming operations. Santan Mountain Casino is expected to be open in late June. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for positions online, bring two forms of identification and four references to the job fairs for same day interviews. Learn more here.

6. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for HR, Sales, Technology, Finance, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

7. Looking for a new job or maybe a 2nd job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona! Now offering up to a $1,000 sign on bonus! Part-time, full time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job, look no further! Learn more and apply now here.

8. Do you want to help change the way the world invests? Vanguard, one of the world's largest investment companies, is hiring for roles on their Client Services team. Working at Vanguard presents opportunities to make a difference every day—to clients looking forward to retirement and to crew members looking for innovative ways of working or looking to develop their expertise and skills. Vanguard was recently named one of Arizona’s 2021 Most Admired Companies. If you’re ready to change an industry through collaboration and commitment, explore and apply to Vanguard’s open roles today here!

