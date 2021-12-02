NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (12/05)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Looking to get your foot in the door with a GREAT company? Macy's is hiring immediately for full-time, part-time, and seasonal warehouse positions! Not only are they offering up to $21.50 per hour, now you can instantly access your wages with their Payactiv option! Stop by at 16575 W. Commerce Drive in Goodyear or apply online here!

2. Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers. The career fair will be held on Thursday, December 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheraton Phoenix Crescent, 2620 West Dunlap Avenue in Phoenix. Some of the employers attending this event include: Gardaworld Security Services, Maximus, Merchants Benefit Administration and Valleylife. Jobs will be available in Customer Service, Healthcare, Hospitality and Sales. All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet with local hiring managers. To learn more about this career fair, head here.

3. Want to work for one of 2021 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their expanding Technology, Finance, and Accounting departments. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here.

4. Safeway is hiring at locations all across the Valley! From courtesy clerks to pharmacy techs, find out why people love working here! With competitive benefits, flexible schedules, and lots of room for growth, this is a place to build a career. Learn more here.

5. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

6. Axon is now hiring in Scottsdale for many positions across Operations, People Operations, Marketing & Communications, Software Engineering, Sales, and more. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

7. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

8. Upgrade is a Fintech neo-banking platform that offers affordable and responsible credit through credit monitoring and educational tools that help consumers better understand and manage their financial goals. Voted Best Place To Work in the Bay Area 3 years in a row and Most Diverse Company by Comparably in 2020, Upgrade is hiring in their Downtown Phoenix Service Center to best deliver their mission to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, and incredible growth potential. Upgrade is hiring for Customer Service, Account Servicing, Underwriters, and more! Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.