NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (11/07)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

2. Salt River Project is looking for bilingual and English-speaking customer service representatives to join the community-based, not-for-profit utility. The pay is $20.03 per hour and full benefits are available after a three-month training and transition process. Get all the info here.

3. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity in 2020! They’re currently hiring for many roles including Technical Sales Representatives, Inbound Sales Representatives, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

4. HONORHEALTH's huge hiring event: Are you an RN? An experienced or new graduate nurse? How about support staffer like Respiratory, Physical and Occupational Therapists or Lab, Radiology and Pharmacy Techs? Also hiring Pharmacists, Customer Service Navigation Coordinators and Dispatch Communications. Even Food & Dietary, Environmental Services and Logistics Techs! All these jobs are up for grabs at HONORHEALTH's 2-day Hiring event, November 16th in Phoenix and 17th in Scottsdale. Get all the info for the 16th here and 17th here.

5. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles and others for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. These open positions can include a $2000 sign on bonus or up to a $3500 sign on bonus for bilingual candidates. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

6. UPS announced that it expects to hire over 2,820 seasonal employees in the Phoenix metro area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022. To complete in one of the tightest labor markets in U.S. history, UPS has reimagined its approach to holiday hiring, presenting job offers to qualified candidates in 30 minutes or less. Additional benefits of a seasonal job with the logistics leader include: The chance for full time employment, tuition reimburesment, and multiple shift opportunities. Interested applicants should apply here.

7.KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

8. Spear Education is one of the world’s most respected providers of multi-platform continuing education and practice growth resources for dental professionals. Spear was recently named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies and Top Companies to Work for in Arizona! Spear values employee wellness and encourages work-life balance with flexible paid time off. Spear is dedicated to their success-oriented culture and provides many perks for their employees, including a 401k with matching. Spear Education is hiring for Customer Success Manager (remote eligible), Business Development Manager, Facilities Assistant and Dental Practice Consultant (remote eligible). Join this hard-working team and start a career you love today by applying to open positions here.