NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (09/12)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Thousands of Tempe jobs will be up for grabs this Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Conference Center at Rio Salado College (located at 2323 West 14th St., Tempe, AZ 85281). Jobertising.com will be hosting the Tempe Job Fair between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Many recruiters will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes. Make sure to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online here.

2. UPS announced today that it expects to hire over 2,820 seasonal employees in the Phoenix metro area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022. To complete in one of the tightest labor markets in U.S. history, UPS has reimagined its approach to holiday hiring, presenting job offers to qualified candidates in 30 minutes or less. Additional benefits of a seasonal job with the logistics leader include: The chance for full time employment, tuition reimburesment, and multiple shift opportunities. Interested applicants should apply here.

3. Cottonwood Palo Verde at Sun Lakes, an upscale Country Club/Homeowner’s Association located south of Chandler one streetlight west of Riggs and Alma School Roads is hiring for a wide range of positions including banquet staff, maintenance professionals and more. They offer competitive pay, medical, dental, vision, life & supplemental insurance. Holiday pay, PTO/Vacation, earned paid sick time, free state of the art fitness center, discounted golf and much more. Don't miss their in-person Job Fair Thursday, September 16, 2021 9:00 am – 1:00 pm Cottonwood Country Club 25630 Brentwood Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ. 85248. Email bmartin@sunlakes2.com for more info.

4. Peloton, the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with more than 5.9Million Members, is coming to Tempe, Arizona! Peloton is looking for Member Support Associates to help its customers answer questions and resolve any issues that might arise. If you are an empathetic people person who is excited about helping Peloton build its presence in Tempe from the ground up, then this is the place for you. The company is expecting to see continued growth in its team over the next year, which opens the door for you to accelerate your career. Starting at $19/hr and with benefits from your first day, this is an exciting time to join one of the most inclusive and inspiring fitness communities on the planet. Click here to learn more and apply!

5. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, Front End Developers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

6. Want to work for one of 2021 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their expanding contact center. Apply for entry level analyst and experienced contact center leader roles where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here.

7. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Software Engineers, Support Engineers, Data Analysts, Content Designers, and more. Get the details here.

8. Upgrade is a Fintech neo-banking platform that offers affordable and responsible credit through credit monitoring and educational tools that help consumers better understand and manage their financial goals. Voted Best Place To Work in the Bay Area 3 years in a row and Most Diverse Company by Comparably in 2020, Upgrade is hiring in their Downtown Phoenix Service Center to best deliver their mission to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, and incredible growth potential. Upgrade is hiring for Customer Service, Account Servicing, Underwriters, and more! Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

