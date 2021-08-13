NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (08/15)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. One Community, a statewide business coalition, and BestCompaniesAZ are hosting a free virtual career fair for area job seekers. The Virtual Diversity Career Expo connects those looking for a job with top companies who value diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within their companies. Locally and nationally recognized companies registered to take part in the Expo include over 15 award winning companies such as ADP, Axon, Blue Cross Blue Shield of AZ, Fry’s Food Stores, GoDaddy, Farmers Insurance, Freedom Financial, Desert Financial Credit Union, Hom, KUBRA, Liberty Mutual, Microchip, Progress Residential, Robinhood, Southwest Airlines, Upgrade, Vanguard, Voya Financial and more. Job seekers can submit their resume directly online prior to the event and speak with employers directly during the Expo through private, one-on-one chats and interviews. Career opportunities range from sales and marketing, customer service, technology and engineering, finance and accounting, and more. It all happens Thursday 08/26 from 10am to 1pm. Learn more here.

2. Mesa residents will have a new legendary and delicious deep dish pizza place as Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, based in Northbrook IL, is slated to open their fifth location and newest home in the Valley on Monday, August 23. The new store, approximately 2,100-square-foot space, will offer carryout and delivery service only, located at 3510 E Baseline Road, in Dana Park Village Shops, at the intersection of South Val Vista Drive. The Mesa location will hire approximately 50 employees and is seeking delivery drivers, kitchen crew and phone staff for the new store. The company is currently holding interviews at the restaurant and interested applicants are asked to apply online here or by texting “Lous” to 242424.

3. Spear Education is one of the world’s most respected providers of multi-platform continuing education and practice growth resources for dental professionals. Spear was recently named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies and Top Companies to Work for in Arizona! Spear values employee wellness and encourages work-life balance with flexible paid time off. Spear is dedicated to their success-oriented culture and provides many perks for their employees, including a 401k with matching. Spear Education is hiring for several customer service positions, some with remote availability. Learn more here.

4. Don't miss the Best Hire Virtual Career Fair, August 18th starting at 9AM. If you are looking for a job in Phoenix AZ this event is one you will not want to miss. Interview with multiple candidates from the cities top employers. Print out multiple resumes, dress your best and land your dream job. Learn more here.

5. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles and others for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. These open positions can include a $2000 sign on bonus or up to a $3500 sign on bonus for bilingual candidates. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

6. Upgrade is a Fintech neo-banking platform that offers affordable and responsible credit through credit monitoring and educational tools that help consumers better understand and manage their financial goals. Recently voted a Top Companies to Work for in Arizona and Most Diverse Company by Comparably in 2020, Upgrade is hiring in their Downtown Phoenix Service Center to best deliver their mission to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, and incredible growth potential. Upgrade is hiring for Customer Service, Account Servicing, Underwriters, and more! Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

7. Valley FAVORITE Lil Miss BBQ is hiring front and back of house support staff for both locations. They offer competitive pay, multiple shifts, 401K matching and lots of room for advancement! For more information text 690418 to (415) 851-3180.

8. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 93 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2020 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies; Ethisphere Institute’s 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies and the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for their Customer Service classes. Apply here today!