NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (08/08)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. One Community, a statewide business coalition, and BestCompaniesAZ is hosting a free virtual career fair for area job seekers. The Virtual Diversity Career Expo connects those looking for a job with top companies who value diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within their companies. Locally and nationally recognized companies registered to take part in the Expo include ADP, Fry’s Food Stores, GoDaddy & Axon. Job seekers can submit their resume directly online prior to the event and speak with employers directly during the Expo through private, one-on-one chats and interviews. Career opportunities range from sales and marketing, customer service, technology and engineering, finance and accounting, and more. It all happens Thursday 08/26 from 10am to 1pm. Learn more here.

2. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles and others for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. These open positions can include a $2000 sign on bonus or up to a $3500 sign on bonus for bilingual candidates. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

3. Do you have customer service experience? Would you like to have weekends off? Are you looking for an opportunity to grow with a company? Are you ready to earn college credits for completing 4 weeks of training? Join Freedom Financial on August 12th, 2021 between 1:00pm-3:00pm for a virtual career fair! This career fair will be focused on our Customer Service Advocate II position. Learn more here.

4. Valley FAVORITE Lil Miss BBQ is hiring front and back of house support staff for both locations. They offer competitive pay, multiple shifts, 401K matching and lots of room for advancement! For more information text 690418 to (415) 851-3180.

5. Thousands of Phoenix jobs will be up for grabs this Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Radisson Hotel Phoenix Airport (located at 427 North 44th St., Phoenix, AZ, 85008). Jobertising.com will be hosting the Phoenix Diversity Job Fair between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Many recruiters will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes. Make sure to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online here.

6. Robinhood's Customer Experience team is hiring! Interested in helping to democratize finance for all? Join Robinhood for a conversation featuring Taeshima White, CFP® as she shares what it’s like to rapidly grow a team, while creating an inclusive and welcoming work environment with lots of learning opportunities. RSVP for the webinar on Wednesday, 08/11 from 10:00am to 11:00am PST. Learn more here.

7. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Engineers, Accountants, Analysts, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

8. Don't miss the Best Hire Virtual Career Fair, August 18th starting at 9AM. If you are looking for a job in Phoenix AZ this event is one you will not want to miss. Interview with multiple candidates from the cities top employers. Print out multiple resumes, dress your best and land your dream job. Learn more here.

