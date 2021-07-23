NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (07/25)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Interested in sales, customer service, contact center management, and related roles in a fast-growth and high-promotion industry? BestCompaniesAZ and Career Connectors invite you to the “Professional Sales & Client Services Elevation Event” on July 29 at 9am! Learn current Tips, Trends, and ways to Upskill from our esteemed panel as you network with professional peers, and engage with 20+ award-winning HIRING companies! RSVP here.

2. Salt River Project is hiring for its award-winning customer contact center. SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit utility and the nation's third-largest public power and water company. English and bilingual employees are needed NOW. The pay is $19.51 per hour and full benefits are available after a three-month training and transition process. Selected customer service representatives will receive a paid comprehensive six-week training, which counts toward 16 college credits. SRP offers a work-from-home schedule during the pandemic. Learn more and apply online here.

3. Everyone knows Moms don't need much to get things done, but this place makes it easy. At GoDaddy, they provide great medical/dental/vision benefits for you and your family, paid time off, comprehensive fertility care, and work-life balance. They also have their GoDaddy Women in Tech employee resource group that's full of amazing women to lean on for support, learning and celebration. They'd love to meet you! So come join them on July 28th and learn more about GoDaddy, why they're a great place to work for Working Moms and hear about all the jobs that are open in Care, Tech and Corp teams. Learn more here.

4. At YRC Freight everything they do revolves around a simple product: moving freight from point A to point B, on time and in one piece. As the original LTL carrier, they have almost 100 years of experience consistently delivering for their customers while placing the highest value on the success of their 20,000+ employees. They are currently looking for full-time Dock Workers to load and unload trailers at their terminal location. Join the YRC Freight team and you’ll receive competitive pay, scheduled increases, and 100% paid health insurance for you and your family - the BEST benefits package in the industry. Experience the YRC Freight difference and apply now here!

5. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 93 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2020 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies; Ethisphere Institute’s 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies and the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for their Customer Service classes. Apply here today!

6. Diversity Career Group is holding a virtual job fair, Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM. DCG’s Hiring Events are open to: Entry-level, recent college graduates as well as experienced sales, IT, retail and customer service professionals. Their specially designed virtual career fair format allows you to ​make a great personal impression with​ ​several hiring managers that are normally ​difficult​ to contact through email and other methods. Job Seekers looking for a new ​career opportunity​ ​that​ attend their interview-style career fairs are much more likely to ​quickly ​find a new position than those who apply at company career pages or online job board posting. Learn more here.

7. Don't miss the Best Hire Virtual Career Fair, August 18th starting at 9AM. If you are looking for a job in Phoenix AZ this event is one you will not want to miss. Interview with multiple candidates from the cities top employers. Print out multiple resumes, dress your best and land your dream job. Learn more here.

8. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #4 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring immediately for Customer Service, Loan Servicing Specialists, Jr Loan Consultant roles and more at their Tempe office. If you are driven to help improve the financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!

