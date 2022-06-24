NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (06/26)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Ready to get your foot in the door with a great company? HONORHEALTH is hiring NOW and offering transition incentive bonus ranging from $1,500 - $15,000 for Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping and Food Services. It's not just a huge bonus, they also offer excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, on-site childcare, bus pass discounts, tuition assistance up to $5,250 and amazing colleagues! Learn more here.

2. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted as BuilIn's 100 Best Large Companies to Work for (2022), and winners of Comparably's Best Company Culture/Diversity/Company for Women/Best CEO! They’re currently hiring for many roles including Technical Sales Representatives, Inbound Sales Representatives, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave, and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

3. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

4. Spear Education is one of the world’s most respected providers of multi-platform continuing education and practice growth resources for dental professionals. Spear was recently named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies and Top Companies to Work for in Arizona! Spear values employee wellness and encourages work-life balance with flexible paid time off. Spear is dedicated to their success-oriented culture and provides many perks for their employees, including a 401k with matching. Spear Education is hiring for Customer Success Manager (remote eligible), Business Development Manager, Facilities Assistant and Dental Practice Consultant (remote eligible). Join this hard-working team and start a career you love today by applying to open positions here.

5. With a mission of advancing marketplace trust, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) is a partner that proactively supports an ethical community. Their team encourages best practices through education by leading experts, resources for diverse entrepreneurs, and guidance for consumers as a reliable source to find trustworthy businesses. Employees share that by working at BBB, their day is filled with genuinely nice and friendly people. They have a variety of positions open including a Business Relations Representative, a Community Marketing Support Specialist, and a Digital Marketer. Join a team that sets the standards for trustworthy workplaces. Learn more here.

6. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Engineers, Accountants, Analysts, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

7. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? Farmers Insurance® is a certified Great Place to Work, recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies To Work For and dedicated to helping provide team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment. Farmers is currently looking for passionate, enthusiastic early-career talent, seasoned sales professionals or those looking to make a career change in AZ to join our next class of Sales Consultants beginning August 2022. Apply here!

8. For those wanting to dive into a delicious career in the world of BBQ, the award-winning restaurant Pork on a Fork has just the opportunity! The Chandler location is now hiring multiple positions. Potential candidates can apply in person at the restaurant Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — bring a resume and ask for Matt. Or click here to learn more about specific position details and requirements and apply online. Available positions include shift leader, assistant manager, bartender, back of house team members, servers, catering staff and more.