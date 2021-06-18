NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (06/20)

With things opening up, let's get back to work! Here are 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire YOU!

1. Robinhood’s mission is to democratize finance for all. Recently named a 2021 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor and a 2021 TIME100 Most Influential Company. At Robinhood, every voice is valued and no idea is too small to bring to the table. Robinhood is hiring for Customer Experience roles at their new office at the Watermark in Tempe. FINRA licensed professionals are preferred. Learn more about Robinhood and other opportunities here. Robinhood Financial, LLC (member SIPC), is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities LLC (member SIPC), provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (‘Robinhood’).

2. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles and others for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. These open positions can include a $2000 sign on bonus or up to a $3500 sign on bonus for bilingual candidates. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

3. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? For the second time in a row, Farmers Insurance® was named a Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For! Farmers® is dedicated to providing team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment and they’re now growing their Phoenix team. Learn more about the organization and check out open roles in Customer Service, Claims, Inbound Sales, and more here.

4. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 93 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2020 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies; Ethisphere Institute’s 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies and the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for their Customer Service classes. Apply here today!

5. JOB FAIR: The Better Business Bureau of the Pacific Southwest is holding a virtual job fair, June 24th from 10am-3pm. RE:cruit is BBB's first virtual job fair event connecting businesses and nonprofits to job seekers. This one day event allows employers to interact and interview job seekers virtually through audio and video. BBB will be using a platform called Career Fair Plus, which allows your company to have a personalized company profile, picture/logo, and video. It also lists open positions that you are interviewing and looking to fill. Once you complete this information in Career Fair Plus, your profile can be searched from the app by job seekers attending the fair. Learn more and RSVP here.

6. JOB FAIR: Coming up on July 22 is the choice Career Fairs Mesa Career Fair. Meet with hiring managers from some of the best companies in Phoenix. Bring plenty of resumes, as you’ll be giving them directly to hiring managers at each company. Learn more here.

7. JOB FAIR: Don't miss Jobertising.com's Phoenix Job Fair, Wednesday June 30 from 11am to 1pm. This job fair is open to the general public and there is no cost to attend. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress for an interview. Find all the information here.

8. Safeway and Albertson's are hiring for a WIDE variety of positions. Get your foot in the door with a great company! Jobs range from pharmacy to customer service. Learn more and apply online here.

