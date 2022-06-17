NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (06/19)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Ready to get your foot in the door with a great company? HONORHEALTH is hiring NOW and offering transition incentive bonus ranging from $1,500 - $15,000 for Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping and Food Services. It's not just a huge bonus, they also offer excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, on-site childcare, bus pass discounts, tuition assistance up to $5,250 and amazing colleagues! Learn more here.

2. Considering a career in construction and/or the Trades industry? Connect with a wide range of construction businesses hiring now and fast track your way to an exciting new career in 2022! Don't miss the Construction Careers and Pathways Expo! Over 25 employers will be on-site for entry level, professional and skilled positions! Register for free here.

3. Attention job seekers! Hundreds of Mesa jobs will be up for grabs this Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa (located at 1011 West Holmes Ave,. Mesa, AZ 85210). Jobertising.com will be hosting the Mesa Job Fair between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Many recruiters will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes. Make sure to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online here.

4. For those wanting to dive into a delicious career in the world of BBQ, the award-winning restaurant Pork on a Fork has just the opportunity! The Chandler location is now hiring multiple positions. Potential candidates can apply in person at the restaurant Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — bring a resume and ask for Matt. Or click here to learn more about specific position details and requirements and apply online. Available positions include shift leader, assistant manager, bartender, back of house team members, servers, catering staff and more.

5. Don’t miss the Greater Phoenix Career Fair, June 20th. Join hundreds of job seekers and meet with companies from a variety of Phoenix industries that are looking to hire for 100+ jobs. Bring your resume, meet the employers, and get ready to land your next job! It's FREE to attend! The event is held at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel. Hosted by LocalWork.com Find more info here.

6. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted as BuilIn's 100 Best Large Companies to Work for (2022), and winners of Comparably's Best Company Culture/Diversity/Company for Women/Best CEO! They’re currently hiring for many roles including Technical Sales Representatives, Inbound Sales Representatives, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave, and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

7. With a mission of advancing marketplace trust, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) is a partner that proactively supports an ethical community. Their team encourages best practices through education by leading experts, resources for diverse entrepreneurs, and guidance for consumers as a reliable source to find trustworthy businesses. Employees share that by working at BBB, their day is filled with genuinely nice and friendly people. They have a variety of positions open including a Business Relations Representative, a Community Marketing Support Specialist, and a Digital Marketer. Join a team that sets the standards for trustworthy workplaces. Learn more here.

8. TSMC Arizona is hiring Manufacturing Operators for their North Phoenix campus. If you are an attentive, motivated individual that seeks a fast-paced, focused environment, this may be the new career for you. Pay starts at $22 per hour. Don’t miss their hiring event, June 25th from 9am to 2pm at Arizona @ Work North, 9801 N. 7th Street, Phoenix 86020. Find more info here.