NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (06/13)

1. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity in 2020! They’re immediately hiring for entry level Inbound Sales Representatives in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

2. Axon is now hiring in Scottsdale for many positions across Operations, People Operations, Marketing & Communications, Software Engineering, Sales, and more. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

3. ADP is hiring in Tempe! Why ADP? Because ADP is the place. The place where you come to challenge yourself, share generously, take risks, and create change. Where you can grow your career with an established, respected, global leader, and feel really good about it. ADP’s Tempe location has multiple openings on their Client Services and Implementation teams. ADP was named one of the 2020 Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc. View open roles at ADP here.

4. Want to work for one of 2021 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their expanding Transfer Agency Services contact center. Apply for entry level analyst and experienced contact center leader roles where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here.

5. HIRING EVENT: Tuesday, June 15 a HUGE hiring event is happening at Grand Canyon University. Whataburger is hosting a friends and family hiring day featuring free food, one-of-a-kind shirts, swag bags, a Whataburger Instagram wall, raffles and door prizes including a chance to win Whataburger for a year! RSVP here.

6. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Customer Success, Engineers, Product Managers, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

7. Liberty Mutual, a Forbes Magazine America’s Best Employers for Women and Great Place to Work certified company, is hiring sales representatives across the state including Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tucson, and more. As a Liberty Mutual field sales representative, you’ll enjoy a diverse, supportive environment, along with a competitive compensation program, including base salary, uncapped commissions and a bonus structure, and comprehensive benefits. If you’re a passionate salesperson, competitive go-getter, people person and relationship builder, apply today and bring your expertise. For a limited time, Liberty is offering a $5k Sign on Bonus for new candidates that have an active P&C or active Life and health license. Apply to open positions here.

8. JOB FAIR: The Better Business Bureau of the Pacific Southwest is holding a virtual job fair, June 24th from 10am-3pm. RE:cruit is BBB's first virtual job fair event connecting businesses and nonprofits to job seekers. This one day event allows employers to interact and interview job seekers virtually through audio and video. BBB will be using a platform called Career Fair Plus, which allows your company to have a personalized company profile, picture/logo, and video. It also lists open positions that you are interviewing and looking to fill. Once you complete this information in Career Fair Plus, your profile can be searched from the app by job seekers attending the fair. Learn more and RSVP here.

