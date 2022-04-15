NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (04/17)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Angry Crab Shack, the immersive, hands-on Asian-Cajun restaurant, is seeking applicants to fulfill management and back-of-house staff roles at seven locations across the Valley. Over 50 positions available. Multiple shifts, competitive pay. Apply online here.

2. Attention job seekers! Thousands of Tempe jobs will be up for grabs this Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Tempe (located at2100 S Priest Dr., Tempe, AZ 85282). Jobertising.com will be hosting the Tempe Job Fair between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Many recruiters will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes. Make sure to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online here.

3. Do you want to explore an exciting career in tech? Don’t miss this upcoming Phoenix Hiring and Training Expo on April 19th from 9am-11:30am. This will be an interactive, virtual job fair where job seekers can have one-on-one chats with hiring companies, and fast track their next job role. These hiring companies will be in attendance: Accenture, Adelante Health, ADP, Arizona Dept of Economic Security, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Cable One, eBacon, Farmers Insurance, Freeport-McMoRan, FST Technical Services, GTN Technical Staffing, Kubra, Nationwide Insurance, onsemi, Per Scholas, TSMC, USAA and WebPT. Sign up here.

4. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

5. Door Sales & Installations is hiring. This door and trim company has openings for Trim Carpenter, Estimator of Trim Carpentry, and Foreman. Positions are in Maricopa County, Tempe, and Pima County – Tucson area. For more information and to apply online click here.

6. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles and others for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. At CarMax, you can shape your career path in ways you never imagined. With tailored training and mentorships (both formal and informal), CarMax will help you discover your passions and pursue your interests. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

7. Don't miss the upcoming Greater Phoenix Job Fair at GCU! Find a great job on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. at the Grand Canyon University Arena located at 3300 W Camelback Rd Building 38, Phoenix, Arizona, 85017. This job fair is open to the general public and there is no cost to attend. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and Dress for an Interview! Learn more here.

8. Spear Education is one of the world’s most respected providers of multi-platform continuing education and practice growth resources for dental professionals. Spear was recently named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies and Top Companies to Work for in Arizona! Spear values employee wellness and encourages work-life balance with flexible paid time off. Spear is dedicated to their success-oriented culture and provides many perks for their employees, including a 401k with matching. Spear Education is hiring for Customer Success Manager (remote eligible), Business Development Manager, Facilities Assistant and Dental Practice Consultant (remote eligible). Join this hard-working team and start a career you love today by applying to open positions here.