NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (04/10)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. If you're good with children, Whiz Kidz Preschools may be the right choice for your career. The locally owned and operated preschool is hiring for dozens of positions at all four of it's Valley locations including Scottsdale. Positions include lead teachers, assistant teachers, campus directors, and more. Benefits include paid time off, paid holidays, healthcare, 401K, paid training, free staff meals, free childcare, bonus incentive programs and more. The pandemic has caused many teachers to take on new jobs due to low pay, causing a local (and national) childcare shortage. Whiz Kidz positions start at $16-$18 an hour compared to the national average of less than $12 an hour. Click here for more info.

2. Door Sales & Installations is hiring. This door and trim company has openings for Trim Carpenter, Estimator of Trim Carpentry, and Foreman. Positions are in Maricopa County, Tempe, and Pima County – Tucson area. For more information and to apply online click here.

3. Don't miss the upcoming Greater Phoenix Job Fair at GCU! Find a great job on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. at the Grand Canyon University Arena located at 3300 W Camelback Rd Building 38, Phoenix, Arizona, 85017. This job fair is open to the general public and there is no cost to attend. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and Dress for an Interview! Learn more here.

4. Erickson Framing AZ LLC hiring 100+. This framing company has openings ranging from Wall Panel & Truss builder in Chandler, to Carpenter at various job sites around the valley. For more information or to apply online, head here.

5. Are you an Arizona Veteran looking for a career you will love? BestCompaniesAZ and Career Connectors are hosting the 8th Annual Vet Talks event on April 12th. This FREE virtual business networking and hiring opportunity will connect you with 15+ Arizona Top Companies that are hiring for 100+ job titles from entry-level to senior positions. Explore careers in HR, Marketing, IT, Engineering, Customer Service, Sales and more with these award-winning companies by RSVPing today here.

6. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #1 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring immediately for Sales, Customer Service roles and more at their Tempe office. If you are driven to help improve the financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!

7. Looking for a career with a Fortune 500 company in the technology sector? CDW is hiring immediately for their Sales Representative (Hybrid) role in Arizona. Take advantage of CDW’s exceptional, paid training program where you are on the fast-track to some of the largest, most innovative technology brands in the IT industry. CDW was recently named a 2021 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona and one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes. CDW strives to cultivate an inclusive, collaborative, coworker-centric culture that encourages all coworkers to be their authentic selves and do their best work. Learn more about CDW and their open roles here.

8. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.