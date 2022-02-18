NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (02/20)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers. The career fair will be held on Thursday, February 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree Phoenix North at the Metrocenter. Some of the employers attending this event include: Athenahealth Inc., Parker and Sons, PHI Air Medical and WestRock. Jobs will be available in Customer Service, Healthcare, Hospitality and Sales. All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet with local hiring managers. To learn more about this career fair, click here.

2. REI is looking for bright and motivated people to join their Distribution Center staff and help contribute to their success as the nation’s largest consumer co-op. You will help move product accurately and expertly throughout the warehouse. You may have the opportunity, after training and certification, to operate power equipment such as pallet riders. Associates will work in multiple areas as assigned and support areas based on business volume and team performance. Warehouse Associates are a vital part of the REI Team and are the most common entry point into our Distribution Center Team. Play a critical role at the Co-op by helping their product reach customer's doors! Learn more here.

3. Join the Greater Phoenix Job Fair in Phoenix, AZ. Companies in the Phoenix area are hiring for thousands of positions! RSVP to reserve your spot! Free to attend. It all happens 02/28 from 10AM-12PM at Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel , 2435 South 47th St. Phoenix, AZ 85034. RSVP in advance here.

4. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? Farmers Insurance® is a certified Great Place to Work, recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies To Work For and dedicated to helping provide team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment. Farmers® is now growing their Phoenix team – learn more about the organization and check out open roles in Customer Service, Claims, Sales, and more here.

5. Upgrade is a fintech unicorn founded in 2017. In 2021 they became the fastest-growing company in the Americas (Financial Times) and had the fastest growing credit card in America (Nilson Report). Upgrade provides responsible credit through affordable loans, innovative credit cards, and easy-to-use mobile and online banking. They are redefining banking. Upgrade has been named a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area” three years in a row, one of the “Top Companies to work for in Arizona” two years in a row, and has received awards for being a best company for Diversity, Women, Culture, and Veterans. Upgrade has been growing the Downtown Phoenix Service Center where they deliver the mission of affordable credit to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, stock options, and incredible growth and learning potential. Upgrade is hiring for a wide variety of Customer Service, Underwriting, and Operations positions. Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

6. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Engineers, Talent Acquisition, Marketing, Analysts, and more. Get the details here.

7. Axon is now hiring in Scottsdale for many positions across Operations, People Operations, Marketing & Communications, Software Engineering, Sales, and more. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

8. Robinhood’s mission is to democratize finance for all. Recently named a 2021 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor and a 2021 TIME100 Most Influential Company. At Robinhood, every voice is valued and no idea is too small to bring to the table. Robinhood is hiring for remote Customer Experience roles in Tempe. FINRA licensed professionals are preferred. Learn more about Robinhood and other opportunities here.

