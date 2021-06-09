Fry's Food Stores looking to fill 1,000 positions statewide; hiring fair being held on Thursday

PHOENIX — After holding a hiring fair in May, Fry's Food Stores will hold another statewide hiring event on Thursday, June 10, where it hopes to fill 1,000 positions.

Positions include department managers, all-purpose and retail clerks, deli clerks, pharmacy technicians, and e-commerce clerks, people to help prepare and deliver online grocery orders, according to Fry's career website.

Those interested can register and apply online at https://jobs.kroger.com or visit their local store. Fry's is part of Kroger.

Bashas', which also owns Food City and AJ's Fine Foods in Arizona, held a hiring fair back in May with the hopes of filling 700 positions at its grocery stores and its distribution center.

Many industries, including bars, restaurants, and hotels, have expressed a difficult time finding enough people to fill positions as COVID-19 restrictions have eased. At the same time, many people are believed to have left those industries for other jobs amid the pandemic and the ongoing debate between wages and benefits.