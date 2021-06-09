Watch

Rebound

Actions

Fry's Food Stores looking to fill 1,000 positions statewide; hiring fair being held on Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Fry's Downtown Phoenix
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 13:07:27-04

PHOENIX — After holding a hiring fair in May, Fry's Food Stores will hold another statewide hiring event on Thursday, June 10, where it hopes to fill 1,000 positions.

Positions include department managers, all-purpose and retail clerks, deli clerks, pharmacy technicians, and e-commerce clerks, people to help prepare and deliver online grocery orders, according to Fry's career website.

Those interested can register and apply online at https://jobs.kroger.com or visit their local store. Fry's is part of Kroger.

Bashas', which also owns Food City and AJ's Fine Foods in Arizona, held a hiring fair back in May with the hopes of filling 700 positions at its grocery stores and its distribution center.

Many industries, including bars, restaurants, and hotels, have expressed a difficult time finding enough people to fill positions as COVID-19 restrictions have eased. At the same time, many people are believed to have left those industries for other jobs amid the pandemic and the ongoing debate between wages and benefits.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Featured Job Listings from Our Partners

ARIZONA FOUNDATION SOLUTIONS | Customer Service Rep, Home Inspector, Construction BUILD YOUR FUTURE | Project Engineer, Project Manager, Carpenter, Construction HEALTHY HOME FLOORING | Design Consultant, Installers AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE | Delivery Drivers and Helpers, Sales Associates, Order Pullers, More MACY’S DISTRIBUTION CENTER | Warehouse Associates, Department Supervisor, Maintenance CHANDLER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT | Teachers, Counselors CHANDLER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT | Bus Drivers, Custodians, Food Service, Paraprofessionals SEARCH MORE ARIZONA JOB LISTINGS HERE