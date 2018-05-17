Meghan Markle: My father will not be attending our wedding

Meghan Markle said her father, Thomas Markle, will not be at the royal wedding.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," a statement from the bride-to-be via Kensington Palace read. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

The will he, won't he debate has overshadowed the wedding after Thomas Markle became embroiled in controversy. First, photos emerged of the father "preparing for the wedding" prompting speculation about whether he would be invited at all.

Thomas Markle then engaged in a series of interviews with TMZ where he at times said he would attend the wedding while later saying he would not attend the wedding to deal with a heart issue — a health issue his daughter referenced in her statement.