WATCH: Arizona law enforcement agencies face off in lip sync battle

PHOENIX - We're used to seeing celebs face off in lip sync battles, but what about local sheriff's office employees?

When Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Deputy Miller took on Calvin Harris' "Blame It On the Night" and proceeded to challenge Pinal County Sheriff's Office, you know they had to respond.

Both agencies' Facebook posts have gone viral, being viewed tens of thousands of times -- with PCSO's take on Taylor Swift even scoring more than 14,000 likes and 8,000 shares!

Since then, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office and the Phoenix Police Department have jumped in. YCSO tackled hometown singer, Dierks Bentley's "5-1-5-1" and Phoenix took on Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop The Feeling."

Take a look at the departments' singing sensations in the clips below.

MARICOPA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PINAL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

YUMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PHOENIX POLICE DEPARTMENT