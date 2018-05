TUCSON, AZ - A jury found Brian Ferry guilty on Wednesday of killing a Phoenix couple in 2002. Having been found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, Ferry will be sentenced July 23.

According to the prosecution, Charles Russell and Kathryn Nelson traveled to Tucson from Phoenix to purchase a motorcycle.

Prosecutors say the couple had a passion for vintage motorcycles.

After the couple missed work, a missing persons report was filed.

Days later their red Ford F-150 truck was found abandoned in a parking lot of Santa Cruz Catholic Church.

In 2015, investigators cracked the case open after DNA evidence taken from the couple's truck years earlier was linked to Brian Ferry.

Police have not found the bodies of either victim.

Judge Kenneth Lee declared a mistrial Feb. 9 when the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict. The second trial started in April.