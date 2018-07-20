Tired of plastic bags? Here's how to get rid of them

Courtney Holmes, Joe Ducey
2:54 PM, Jul 19, 2018
7:00 PM, Jul 19, 2018
let joe know

The best way to get rid of plastic bags is to take them back where you got them.

Getty
Copyright Getty Images

PHOENIX - From the mall to the grocery store, there is no escaping plastic bags.  

But since recycling centers can't take them, and landfills really don't want them, the best way to get rid of plastic bags is to take them back where you got them.

"Every grocery store throughout the state of Arizona should have some type of a plastic bag bin,' said Tim McCabe with the Arizona Food Marketing Alliance. 

The group represents grocery stores across the state, and in 2007, set up recycle bins called Bag Central Station to accept all kinds of unwanted plastic bags. 

Most are set up near the front of the stores but McCabe says around 40 percent of people don't know what to do with them. Even more, may not realize all the other types of bags are accepted in those bins.

"Thin plastic can be recycled as well," McCabe said. 

That includes materials like dry cleaning wraps, freezer storage bags, toilet paper wrapping, and produce bags.

McCabe said the stores send the bags to companies that turn them into decks, park benches, and feeders. They also go to distribution centers where they are recycled into new plastic bags he says.

And the cycle begins again.

The most important part here is to actually remember to bring the bags. You can cut down on using plastic bags altogether by keeping reusable bags in your car.

Some Valley cities like Phoenix and Mesa have low-cost ways to recycle other things you've been meaning to dispose of. Here are some links to that information:


City of Phoenix 
What to recycle
Recycling the big stuff  

City of Mesa
What to recycle
Recycling the big stuff
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

What is Let Joe Know?

Let Joe Know protects YOU the consumer. We expose scams and hold businesses accountable for their contracts and agreements. Most important, we share consumer red flags before they hit your wallet!

ABC15's Let Joe Know reports air every weekday during ABC15 News at 6pm. You can also find them here and on the Let Joe Know Facebook page.

Want to help Let Joe Know? Become a volunteer! Call 1-855-323-1515 and leave your name, number to start helping us help others.

SO YOU WANT TO KNOW: COMMON QUESTIONS, EASY ANSWERS

REAL CHECK?
3-DAY CANCEL RULE
HOA DISPUTES 
DEBT COLLECTORS 
STOP JUNK MAIL
CHECKING CHARITIES
RENTAL DEPOSITS
ERASING ELECTRONICS
HIRING CONTRACTORS
PREVENT ID THEFT
IMPROVE CREDIT SCORES
CALL BLOCKERS
HOME WARRANTIES

WEBSITES YOU WANT TO KNOW

Free credit report
Class action settlements
Check businesses complaints
Contractor licenses
Latest recalls
Owed unclaimed money

Get in Touch with Let Joe Know