1. A lot of people are getting scam calls about free grant money. Which one of these government agencies is real?

A. The Federal Bureau of Grant Awards

B. Bureau of the Fiscal Service

C. Department of Financial Compensation

%page_break%

ANSWER: B. The Bureau of the Fiscal Service is a division of the U.S. Treasury. The others are not real.

2. Which profession does not require an Arizona license?

A. Cremationist

B. Opticians

C. Pest control companies

%page_break%

ANSWER: A. The requirement to license cremationists in Arizona was removed in 2016.