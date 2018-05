Want free legal help?

This Saturday, the State Bar of Arizona's legal aid day means one-on-one meetings with attorneys for free.

They can help with divorce and child support, immigration, wills and trusts, bankruptcy and foreclosure issues.

It's this Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations:

-State Bar of Arizona - 4201 N. 24th St, Phoenix

-Glendale Community College/student union - 6000 W. Olive Ave, Glendale.

No pre-registration is needed, but spots are first come first serve. Spanish-speaking attorneys and translators will be available. It's a great opportunity!

Click here for more information.