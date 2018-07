PHOENIX - Fake Internal Revenue Service (IRS) calls never seem to go away, but viewers around the Valley let me know that right now they are out of control.

Some recognize it instantly, but way too many still question whether or not they really owe back taxes. There is a reason these calls don't stop: because people pay.

Don't do it.

Instead, head to the IRS website. Because now you can create an account and verify any debts you may or may not have without waiting hours on the phone.

Once you answer some questions confirming your identity, you'll have access to any payment you owe and a legitimate way to pay them.

Signing up takes about 10 minutes. You can do that here.

