Checking your family tree? Ancestry or 23andme?

Have you thought about trying a DNA ancestry test?

There are plenty of choices.

But which one is right for you?

Data Doctor Ken Colburn wanted to know more about his roots.

He knew he was half-Japanese.

Colburn tried two of the biggest names, Ancestry, and 23andme.

23andme also offers a medical evaluation for more money.

They say the information is not a diagnosis but will tell you if you're at risk for late-onset Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease and other conditions.

Colburn bought that version and said his tests turned out fine.

PC Magazine reviewed both and gave 23 and me a slight edge saying it "gives you much more detail about your ancestry, diving into your maternal and paternal lines."

As for Colburn's roots, he says 23andme got it down to the United Kingdom.

But he says Ancestry got him further.

With Ancestry, Colburn says he learned he shares DNA with a large group of people from Galway, Ireland.

He gives the edge to Ancestry.

If you want to connect with others, Ancestry offers a monthly subscription.

Otherwise, we found it runs about $100.

We found 23andme with the medical evaluation runs around $200.