Phoenix swimming pool inspections: See if your pool passed

Was your pool approved for swimming by the county?

In the last 60 days, 125 Maricopa County community pools, out of nearly 2,000 inspected, did not receive approval status, according to data from the Environmental Services Department. Some of those pools had their operating license revoked or suspended.

Inspectors check up on public pools every month. Semi-public pools, including those run by hotels, apartment complexes and homeowners associations, are checked at least twice a year. Any of 10 critical violations can force an immediate pool closure, until repairs are made.

The annual Healthy Pools survey, conducted by the Water Quality & Health Council, found that 63 percent of adults have never checked health inspection reports before swimming in a public pool.

Take a look at the map below for the approximate location of each of the pool inspections that did not receive an approval notice in Maricopa County.

Violations may have been corrected since inspection date.

CLICK HERE to check the latest inspections on the community pools near you.

