PHOENIX - A suspect has been identified in a deadly hit and run crash Tuesday morning at 36th Street and Thomas Road.

Phoenix police say the collision occurred around 5 a.m. on March 6 when Kristal Yamaga was reportedly crossing the street in the crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle headed eastbound.

Yamaga was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

Witnesses say the driver, 58-year-old Ignacio Ernesto Cruz Otero, left the area, stopping at a nearby parking lot. Witnesses report that Otero got out and checked the front of his car.

They pointed out the vehicle to police, which was beginning to exit the parking lot. Another responding officer stopped Otero.

Police say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, even though they reportedly found cocaine in the car.

Otero allegedly admitted to police that he has been in the United States illegally for the past twenty years and did not have a driver’s license.

He says he was about to circle back around to the collision scene when he was stopped by police.

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond and has been charged with drug possession and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.