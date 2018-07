PHOENIX - A woman is facing aggravated DUI charges after she reportedly driving under the influence with an infant in her vehicle.

On June 8, police noticed Dana Marie Hullaby speeding in west Phoenix, near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

When she was pulled over, police say the 28-year-old exhibited signs of intoxication and had a blood alcohol content of .12.

Police say she was also driving without a license, and had her 7-month old child in the back seat at the time.

Hullaby has been charged with aggravated DUI.