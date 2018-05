PHOENIX - A woman is accused of ramming another woman's car in a dispute over a man.

Phoenix Police report that on May 7 they were called to 7th street and Thomas Road for an assault.

Police say 29-year-old Angelica Marie Miller used her Jeep to ram into a woman's sedan. Both women reportedly had the same boyfriend at one time.

Miller allegedly challenged the victim to a fight earlier that morning, doing damage to her windshield and side glass.

Police say the victim followed Miller after she left the area to help police locate her.

They soon stopped their vehicles in a business parking lot when Miller reportedly slammed into the victim’s car doing severe damage to the passenger side door.

Miller also allegedly reached into the door and grabbed personal items and threw them out her car window as she drove around the parking lot.

Police say, during her interview at the police station, Miller continued to make threats against the victim saying, "She was going to be back to get her."

She has been charged with criminal damage, burglary and making threats.