PHOENIX - A man accused of driving with a blood-alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit was involved in a crash on the light rail tracks in Phoenix.

Phoenix police report that at about 3:45 p.m. on May 10, they were called to the light rail tracks near 3rd and Jefferson streets for a crash.

As officers arrived, they found a single vehicle collision where a car "high centered" on the tracks.

The driver, 38-year-old Herbert Harry Dee, reportedly displayed symptoms of impairment.

Police say his preliminary breath test registered a .303, nearly four times the legal limit.

Dee, who has three prior DUI arrests, was arrested for aggravated DUI.