MESA, AZ - A 3-year-old Mesa boy was found crying next to his passed out father near a Mesa business.

Mesa police report that on May 11, they responded to a business near Stapley Drive and Baseline Road for a man unconscious outside a business.

An employee found 33-year-old David Rodriguez passed out with his 3-year-old son standing next to him, crying.

Police woke up Rodriguez, but he reportedly kept dozing off as police were questioning him. He did not know where he was or how he got there. He also could not tell police how old his son was.

Police located his car in the parking lot with the keys still in the ignition. They also allegedly found several open beer cans in the vehicle.

Rodriguez has been charged with child abuse.