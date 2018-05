GLENDALE, AZ - A man has been arrested after allegedly taking a recreational vehicle worth about $400,000 from a West Valley repair shop.

Glendale police report that on May 7 they caught up with 46-year-old Todd Coleman Underwood and arrested him for vehicle theft.

In May 2017, Underwood and a woman reportedly stole an RV worth about $400,000 from a repair shop, located near 51st Avenue and Bell Road.

The vehicle was discovered in Cottonwood, with about $64,000 in damage done to it.

In addition to the damage, police say they found broken plates, blood, and sex toys inside the vehicle.

Underwood claims he was hired to transport the RV to Cottonwood for $400, but refused to explain how the damage was caused.

He has been charged with vehicle theft.