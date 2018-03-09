PD: Man arrested for making threats against Mesa city court

MESA, AZ - A Mesa man has been arrested for making e-mail and social media threats against the Mesa City Court.

Mesa police report that on Saturday they received a call of a bomb threat made against the Mesa City Court. Mesa bomb technicians swept the building but found no device.

The e-mailed threat was one of many allegedly sent by 38-year-old Joseph Lee Larson.

In this incident Larson reportedly wrote, "OK stupid you don't want to listen, now you must, there is a bomb in the courthouse." Police say there have been "numerous past harassing e-mails and social media posts from the same e-mail address."

In the past Larson has allegedly sent a photo depicting himself being held hostage at gunpoint by Mesa City Court., he also made references to a 'lynching party,' getting addresses to city employees and C4 explosives.

Upon his arrest, Larson reportedly told police that he was unhappy with Mesa City Court because he feels he was ruled against unfairly in two cases.

He also said that he did not plant a bomb and sent the e-mail, "On a Saturday so that it wouldn't disrupt anyone."

Larson has been charged with communicating a terrorist threat.