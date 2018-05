PHOENIX - A man is accused of beating and sexually assaulting a fellow employee inside a west Phoenix furniture store.

Phoenix police report that on May 8, 24-year-old Agustin Navarro was in the stocking area of Conn's HomePlus furniture store near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road with a fellow employee.

Navarro allegedly choked the woman until she was unconscious and dragged her to another room, just outside the business, using her keys to enter.

He then reportedly continued beating the victim until she stopped moving, keeping her unconscious as he sexually assaulted her.

Upon seeing police vehicles outside the store, Navarro allegedly told store managers that the woman had been kidnapped.

However, police had already seen store surveillance video showing the attack.

Management unlocked the door to the outside room and discovered the victim, naked and beaten.

Upon his arrest, Navarro reportedly told police that he asked the victim for a date the day before, and was rejected. Since then, he made plans for the attack.

He allegedly told police that, "Choking the victim unconscious was significantly harder than he planned."

He also reportedly told police that when he left the room, "he expected her to die."

Navarro is being held without bond and is facing numerous charges including attempted first-degree murder, sexual assault, and kidnapping.