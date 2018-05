PHOENIX - A man armed with a screwdriver assaulted and carjacked a woman in a Phoenix grocery store parking lot earlier this month.

Phoenix Police report that on May 5, a woman was entering her truck in the Fry's parking lot near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road when she was approached by 36-year-old Angel Ortega Duran.

Duran allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck and threw her to the ground. He then reportedly grabbed her purse.

The woman fought back, kicking and scratching Duran, until he pulled out a screwdriver and said, "Let go, or I'll stab you."

Police reviewed surveillance video and found out that Duran came to the store in another truck that was still in the parking lot.

Police tracked down the truck's owner, who reportedly told them that Duran had borrowed it.

Duran was located, scratched and bruised, and was arrested by police on May 10.

He is being held on a $100,00 bond and has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping and vehicle theft.