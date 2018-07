MESA, AZ - A man is facing aggravated DUI charges after he was caught driving under the influence with six children in his car, according to officials.

Police say 40-year-old Eraclio Carrion Morales was pulled over on June 10 in the area of Guadalupe and Dobson roads, after allegedly going over the center line while making a turn.

He also was reportedly seen straddling lanes as he traveled along Dobson Road.

Officers reportedly saw six children in the car, four of whom, police say, were under 15 years old.

Mesa police say Morales showed "numerous signs of impairment," and had a BAC of .12.

Court documents show that Morales had prior arrests for DUI, extreme DUI, and driving on a suspended license. In this stop, Morales was unable to provide a driver license.

He is being charged with aggravated DUI with passengers under 15 years old.