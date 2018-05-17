PD: DNA, fingerprints lead to arrest of Mesa groper

MESA, AZ - DNA and fingerprints led to the arrest of a man wanted for groping a woman at her Mesa apartment.

Mesa Police report that on May 10 they arrested 22-year-old Dorin James Reed after linking him to a sexual abuse case in November of last year.

Police say a woman was in her car in the parking lot of her apartment complex near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue when she was allegedly approached by Reed who asked if he could help her with her car door. The woman declined his offer, court paperwork said.

When she was going up the stairs to her apartment, Reed allegedly groped her and asked to go into her apartment, court documents said. The woman refused him and he grabbed her hand and forced her to touch him.

He also allegedly kissed her on the neck. court paperwork said. The woman screamed and her boyfriend came out of the apartment and chased Reed away.

Police got a fingerprint off the victim’s car window and DNA from the woman's neck, court documents said. This evidence was used by police to link Reed to the crime.

He was located and arrested on May 10 and has been charged with sexual abuse.