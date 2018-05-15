PD: Daughter finds mom's car stolen by ex-boyfriend in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ - A woman took matters into her own hands when she found her mom's car that was stolen by her mother's ex-boyfriend.

Chandler Police report that on May 8 a woman contacted them after her daughter located and returned her car that was taken four days earlier, by her mother's ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Christopher Deshawn Crockett.

Knowing Crockett would come to her home, the victim called the police to report an alleged assault that occurred on May 4 at the hands of Crockett.

Soon everyone arrived at the home and police reviewed in-home surveillance video that reportedly captured images of Crockett assaulting the woman.

The video allegedly shows him punching her, pushing her down the stairs and choking her.

Police say the video shows the woman's body became limp as she is being strangled by Crockett.

Crockett was also reportedly seen in the video talking the victim’s car.

He has been charged with aggravated assault.