FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ - A Phoenix woman who met a Fountain Hills boy through internet gaming is accused of sending and receiving sexually explicit pictures of her and the boy.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reports that on May 2 they arrested 33-year-old Lisa Corn at her home near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Deputies say Corn met a minor teenage boy from Fountain Hills through her child, who was playing online video games with him.

MCSO says the victim’s father showed them numerous nude images of Corn. MCSO says they saw, "a large amount of evidence verifying a long-time 'sexual in nature' online, text and e-mail relationship between (Corn) and the young boy."

Some of the images reportedly were of Corn engaged in sexual activity.

Corn allegedly sent one photo as a "reward after he won his football game."

She was arrested for multiple counts of aggravated luring a child for sexual exploitation and furnishing obscene materials to a minor.



"It's scary. I mean she could be your next-door neighbor for all you know," said Grace Takeuchi, a concerned mother.

Grace and her husband Joe Wood have a son who's the same age as the victim. While the parents say they already monitor his gaming habits, hearing stories like this make them want to take things a step further.

"I'm going to let him know that if a person starts talking about sexual things or asking about his personal life. He needs to disconnect and stay away from them," said Joe Wood.

A grand jury indicted Corn on child sex charges. according to Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Anyone with information about the case or who may know of additional victims is asked to contact the AG's office at 602-542-3881.

The Attorney General suggests following four simple tips to keep your children safe online:

Privacy setting: Know what your children are able to do online and who can contact them

Play together: Play online games with your kids from time to time to help your understanding of playing and talking online

Know passwords and check history

Beware of chat rooms

