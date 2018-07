PHOENIX - A man suspected of drunk driving was caught going 100mph on Loop 202 with his young son in the car, officials say.

A Department of Public Safety trooper was on Loop 202 near 44th Street on June 10, when a Volkswagen Jetta sped by in the HOV lane. The trooper paced the car at nearly 100mph.

When he pulled over the suspect, the trooper reportedly saw signs that the driver, 41-year-old Agustin Cisneros Melendez, was intoxicated.

Melendez allegedly told the trooper that he was returning from the lake with his 7-year-old son. He also allegedly admitted to drinking four beers earlier in the day.

DPS says Melendez's BAC was .107. He was also found to be driving on a suspended license.

Melendez has been charged with four counts of aggravated DUI.