Buckeye PD: High school Army recruiter accused of having sex with minor applicant

BUCKEYE, AZ - A U.S. Army recruiter is accused of having sex with a minor recruit at the high school where he works.

Buckeye Police report that on May 9 it was reported that 25-year-old Joseph Humberto Cooper-Breceda was in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old applicant.

Breceda runs the Army recruiting program at several west Valley high schools.

With investigators listening in, a 'confrontation call' was made between the victim and Breceda, where he allegedly admitted to three sexual encounters with the girl.

Upon his arrest near Camelback and Dysart roads, he reportedly admitted to dating an 18-year-old "future soldier" in his program. After breaking up with her, he started dating the 17-year-old applicant, court paperwork said.

He has been charged with sexual conduct with a minor.