CHANDLER, AZ - A man was arrested after causing a DUI injury collision just feet away from a Chandler Police substation.

Chandler police report that on Tuesday they arrested 30-year-old Travis James Gishal after his release from a rehabilitation facility in Prescott Valley.

Gishal, police say, is responsible for a crash that occurred on April 13, just 500 feet from the Chandler Police substation near McClintock Drive and Chandler Boulevard.

Witnesses told police that Gishal ran the red light, striking a vehicle in the driver's door, severely injuring the driver. Both vehicles rolled over and the victim, who was trapped inside their car, suffered multiple injuries including broken ribs, a collapsed lung, lacerated spleen, a fractured foot and other internal injuries.

The suspect's vehicle data recorder showed Gishal accelerated from 50 to 62 miles per hour just before the crash.

Police say Gishal's blood-alcohol level was .268 -- over three times the legal limit.

Gishal was reportedly driving on a suspended license and has multiple prior DUIs out of Mesa and Flagstaff.

Gishal has been charged with aggravated assault and was given a $3,600 bond.