Henderson water usage increased by 1B gallons after COVID-19

Posted at 9:42 AM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 12:42:02-04

LAS VEGAS, NV — A UNLV study shows water usage in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson increased by more than a billion gallons in the months after last year’s implementation of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

The Las Vegas-Review Journal reports that UNLV researchers studied water bills from Henderson homes, businesses and schools from the first four months after the stay-at-home order was announced.  

The study found the shift to more people being at home during that time led to roughly 1.1 billion additional gallons of water being used in the city.

According to the newspaper, increased handwashing due to the coronavirus likely contributed to the spike in water usage.

