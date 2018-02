Susan Casper's stylist is Shonia Fisher of Shonia's Unique Designs

Inside the V1 Salon

15725 S 46th Street, Suite #108

Phoenix, AZ 85048

To book an appointment or hair consultation call (480) 704-1400 or visit, Shonias.com

Terri O's stylist is Dolores Levia with BBV Beauty by Veronica

7440 E. 6th Ave. Suite 101

Scottsdale, AZ

480-874-8889