Outlets at Anthem has Valentine's Day gifts for everyone

Love is in the air with Valentine's Day right around the corner, but buying things just for your sweetheart is a thing of the past! Valentine's Day is about celebrating love- in whatever form we find it. And while flowers, balloons and candy hearts are sweet and well-intentioned, they aren't the most original gift ideas. With so many stores to choose from at the Outlets at Anthem, why not give them something unique that they'll actually remember this year.

Everyone knows that spouses and significant others tend to get the majority of the attention on February 14th, but don't forget about all the other loves in your life, starting with the kids! Carter's Babies and Kids is great place to shop for your littlest loves- with sweet graphic tees, cute jammies and fun accessories throughout the store. And this weekend, stock up on BOGO free door-busters! For the tweens in your life, Claire's is a great place to try- they have a huge variety of the latest trends in hair, nails, makeup, jewelry and more.

Where would you be in life without your bestie? For the friends that are always by your side, treat them to a little luxury this year with a Galentine's (yes, you read that right!) Day treat from Bath & Body Works. Soothing face masks, scented candles, and the cutest little gift sets are perfect ways to show you care. And going on now, Bath & Body Works has buy 3, get 2 free on select body care, so stop by and pick up a little treat for yourself while you're at it!

Next, treat everyone on your list to a sweet treat from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Their delectable homemade goodies like caramel apples, boxed chocolates and fudge will cure any sweet tooth. And they even have special treats for your four-legged Valentines! Or if you are more of a DIY dessert person, try Kitchen Collection for some fun gift ideas like a fondue set, cake-pop maker and or even little heart shaped ice tray to add a fun little touch to your Valentine's Day.

Not everything on your list has to be pink or sparkly though. So for the dapper dude in your life, head over to Banana Republic Factory store for the latest in men's fashions. Collared shirts, printed boxers and funky socks are just a few fun ideas for him. And right now, the entire store is up to 60% off! Can't pass up that sweet deal.

Celebrate Valentine's Day in style with the Outlets at Anthem- your style and savings destination.

