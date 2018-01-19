Fun weekend events from our friends at Arizona Parenting Magazine

Saturday, January 20

Snow Day: There is a 100% chance of snow at Desert Ridge Marketplace on Saturday, January 20, so come out and play! Bundle up the family, break out the mittens, hats and boots and head over to the west parking lot off Tatum Blvd. near Sandbar for a day of frozen fun! Enjoy live entertainment, games, winter-themed activities and crafts and so much more! West Parking Lot off Tatum Blvd near Sandbar. 10am-1pm. Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix. shopdesertridge.com

Saturday, January 20

Dino Preschool Party: Join us for a fun preschool learning experience! Children, ages 0-5 years are invited to enjoy games, crafts and hands-on activities geared toward early literacy and healthy living. Admission is free with an accompanying preschooler! 9-11am. Arizona Museum of Natural History, 53 N. Macdonald, Mesa. 480-644-2230. AzMNH.org

Saturday, January 20

Doggie Street Festival: Join us for our 3rd Annual Doggie Street Festival Dog & Cat Adopt-A-Thon in Phoenix. Come celebrate and pamper your pet as you sample the latest in pet foods, services, fashion, accessories, health supplements, training, travel, lodging, and veterinary care. "Peeps" can enjoy music, yummy eats, and extraordinary Auction Prizes. Become a Sponsor-Vendor-Volunteer or Auction Prize Provider TODAY. Together we can make a difference in the lives of our companion animals. Doggie Street Festival has it all! Free. 10am-3pm. Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. doggiestreetfestival.org

For more weekend events visit, azparenting.com

